Davids: We have to keep our heads up high

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids says his side have to keep their heads up high following their performance against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The Buccaneers suffered their first defeat in the DStv Premiership this season after going down 2-0 at the hands of the defending champions following a brace from Peter Shalulile.

The defeat sees Pirates remain in fourth place with eight points, while Sundowns extending their unbeaten as they currently sit on 13 points after five matches.

Davids admits that his side had to make the most of their chances but also feels that need to become more clinical in the final third.

"I think we started very nervy from the kick-off," Davids told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Really put us off our organisational structure against the ball, not being able to put pressure on the ball. After those opening 15 minutes, we settled and we were really good. We had the best opportunities to score. The man-of-the-match award really has to go to Denis Onyango and that shows you the big chances we had today. I think the big difference today was Sundowns taking their two chances.

"It's a huge lesson for our players. When you play so well, when you dominate with the ball and without the ball. Especially creating those moments you've got to be more clinical. That's a little bit of the thinking of our players. When it seems like you're in the ascendancy, one moment, one lapse in concentration and yoú're 1-0 down.

"Really disappointed for the players. The hard work they put in. In terms of our build-up and how we were able to get in behind their defensive spaces like we wanted to but we have to be more clinical. We have to take the 1 and 2-0 leads and even coming back in the game the chances we got towards the end, you have to take them.

"We have to take the next step in the process. But we have to keep our heads up high. It's a step forward we took today. We've got to take it on the chin. We've got to learn from these details that we've got to correct and move forward.

"It affected us in a way. He's had a head injury before so it's not his first. We had to be cautious in terms of concussions. Destabilised us a bit. But 'Never Die' [Ntsako Makhubela] came and did well."