Davids praises Pirates' fighting spirit against Stellies

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids praised his side's character after they fought to earn a 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC, despite finishing the game with 10-men.

Waseem Isaacs handed Stellies the lead in the third minute before Deon Hotto equalised in the 18th minute before Ntsikelelo Nyauza was shown a straight red card for elbowing Ashley du Preez in the 41st minute.

Pirates then managed to take the lead four minutes into the second half through Vincent Pule before Judas Moseamedi bagged the equalising goal in the 55th-minute to earn his side a point.

The stalemate sees Pirates occupy fifth place with one point, while Stellies are placed sixth with the same points after the opening round of fixtures in the DStv Premiership.

"The way we start games is something we need to address, going behind so early," Davids told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Deflection, yes. You can say it's against the run of play and losing the ball in midfield and then a deflection. The red card didn't help us as well. But really character shown by the boys after restructuring the system and the shape. The character, the fight to be able to play ten men for most of the game was really good.

"I think after we conceded the goal we were really on top, creating chances, having the advantages in the areas we wanted to. Creating opportunities, getting the equaliser and we were on the front foot just before we got the red card. It made us have to restructure.

"Then again the fight in the second half to go a goal ahead but unfortunately we have to work on these things. We're not happy with a point although we had ten men we expected to win. But we regroup and we have a game on Tuesday.

"If you look at the manner in which we conceded. Our counter-pressing, our transitions. Teams are using their pace. We have to be a bit more structured in possession so we are able to counter press. Because you will make mistakes in the build-up in the phases. If we are keeping the ball in the right way, we are able to counter press and still have a rest defence to be able to stop these transitions.

"Really proud of the players. They rolled up their sleeves, they fought. They went a goal up. Unfortunately, not to get the three points."