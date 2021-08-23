Da Gama: The boys did exceptionally well against Chiefs

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama felt his side did "exceptionally well" in their opening DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday evening.

The Rockets earned themselves a point after holding Amakhosi to a goalless draw at the Mbombela Stadium as neither side could be separated after 90 minutes of play.

However, Da Gama was pleased with his side's performance and is already focused on their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

"I thought from a tactical perspective we didn't allow too many crosses which was good," Da Gama told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We played Ethan Brooks slightly out of position and he was not as effective as he could have been but he did a job for us.

"I thought once we could match them aerially it became very difficult for them. We quite happy with our aerial prowess. We think Igor has come in to really do a good job for us there.

"Congratulations to the players. I think they applied themselves well. They played with everything they could and despite this being our first competitive match I think the boys really deserve a pat on the back. They've done exceptionally well.

"You saw against Sundowns, Nange was absolutely fantastic when you allow him space. So we're said we're not going to allow him space. We're not going to allow them to attack from the right. Let's force them on the left. When we did slip up they looked dangerous from passes from Mathoho but we quickly rectified that and I can only be proud of the tactical team.

"The guys did fantastically well in the planning and the application. The first game is always a bit jittery and you don't know what to expect. So we're over that hill now. Now we gotta focus on the next game."