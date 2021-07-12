CT City confirm another signing

Cape Town City have officially confirmed the signing of midfielder Katlego Mokhuoane from Free State Stars ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The 26-year-old has joined the squad on a free transfer since he parted ways with from GladAfrica Championship outfit Free State Stars.

Mokhuoane has since put pen to paper on a four-year contract, which will see him remain at the Citizens until June 2025 when his contract expires.

The South African midfielder becomes the club's fourth signing behind goalkeeper Darren Keet, goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle, and defender Patrick Fisher.

"Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African midfielder Katlego Mokhuoane," City confirmed in a statement.

"KG joins the Citizens on a four-year deal!"