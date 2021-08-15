Coetzee: We’re going into the game to win it

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee believes his side are “better prepared” for this edition of the MTN8 competitions.

The Brazilians will kick start their 2021-22 campaign when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 on Sunday.

However, Coetzee is confident that his side’s preparations will see them advance to the next round of the competition.

“We are preparing the same way we do for every match. We’re going into the game to win it, because we had a full pre-season with the coaches, we know our structure, we know how to play, we know the philosophy of the team now,” Coetzee told his club’s official website.

“We are better prepared going into this year’s cup competition compared to last year.

“I think it will be a tough game, two big clubs in the first round of the MTN 8, [both teams] will want to go through and obviously win it. It’s a big game and a good way to start the new season off.

“They are at the back of coming from the Champions League final, they will be motivated, coming into this game I’m sure they will come with a positive mind set. They’ve got a new coach as well; I think we can expect a different Chiefs compared to last season.

He added: “Keep supporting us, remember it is the first game of the season, without making any excuses we are ready, we are going into this game to win it and I think that will set a benchmark for us going into the start of the league games.

“It can only be positive for us to win it but, this is football, anything can happen. Whatever the results may be, keep supporting us and I am sure we will deliver this season.”