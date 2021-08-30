Chiefs part ways with Steenbok

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Walter Steenbok, who was in charge of the Scouting Department, overseeing the research, analysis and recruitment component of the club.

The Soweto giants confirmed that Steenbok was released from his duties after he was accepted to do his PhD in Sports Science at the University of Johannesburg.

Apart from wanting to focus on his studies, Steenbok wants to pursue other opportunities in football, according to the club’s statement.

“I would like to thank the Executive Chairman Kaizer Motaung, the Board and Football Manager Bobby Motaung for the opportunity to grow and work within the biggest institution in football. Good luck to the entire Chiefs family,” Steenbok told the Kaizer Chiefs website.