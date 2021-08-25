Chiefs edge Baroka to secure first win

Kaizer Chiefs secured their first win in the DStv Premiership this season after claiming a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Stuart Baxter named Keagan Dolly in his starting lineup, Bruce Bvuma retains his place ahead of Itumeleng Khune, while at weekend's man of the match Cole Alexander was named alongside Bernard Parker and Phathutshedzo Nange in the midfield.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start and took the lead after nine minutes when Khama Billiat found the back of the net with a neat finish from close range.

Bakgaga responded and nearly levelled matter in the 16th minute but Richard Mbulu's header crashed off the woodwork before it deflected back into play.

Athenkosi Dlala came to his side's rescue in the 26th minute when he made a crucial block to stop Billiat's cross from finding Samir Nurkovic.

Chiefs continued to dominate and doubled their lead a minute later after Daniel Cardoso guided his header into the net after latching on to a cross from Sifiso Hlanti.

The visitor nearly gifted Amakhosi a third goal in the 31st minute but goalkeeper Masuluke Oscarine showed his reflexes to tip the ball over the bar to deny an own goal.

Billiat had a chance to complete his brace in the 38th minute but blazed his effort wide of goal with only Masuluke to beat before he was denied by the post in stoppage time and afterwards firing his shot wide from the same position as the game went into the half time break.

Baroka showed their intent early in the second half and managed to pull a goal back in the 58th minute after Denwin Farmer found the net with a neat volley to make it 2-1.

The visitors should've levelled matters in the 80th minute but Mbulu's header brushed off the upright before the ball went out of play.

Baxter opted to make his first change of the game in the 85th minute when Dolly was replaced with Austin Dube before bringing on Anthony Agay in place of Alexander.

Farmer had a chance to grab his second goal of the game and put his side back on level terms in the 88th minute but could not direct his shot on target as it sailed over the crossbar.

Bakgaga pushed forward in the closing stages of the game as they looked for a late equaliser but could not break down the Amakhosi defence as the Soweto giants held on for the win and all three points.