Chiefs earn a point in DStv Premiership opener

Kaizer Chiefs opened their DStv Premiership campaign with a goalless draw against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday evening.

Stuart Baxter kept his faith in the same to that lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 last weekend and only made one change as goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma came in to replace Itumeleng Khune.

The game got off to a good start as both teams tried to find their rhythm early in the opening exchanges of the match.

Bvuma was called into action as early as the eighth minute when he produced a good save to deny Tshegofatso Nyama, who made a great run down the left hand side.

Amakhosi had a chance of their own in the 16th minute when Kgaogelo Sekgota produced a strike at goal but the attacker was unable to fire his effort on target as it sailed wide of goal.

Vasilije Kolak came to his sides rescue in the 25th minute after he did well to punch Samir Nurkovic's header away from danger.

Chiefs continued to dominate possession of the and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute but Phathutshedzo Nange blazed his effort wide of the target.

Wayde Lekay had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock just before the break but saw his header sail wide of goal as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Galaxy showed their intent early in the second half and produced the first chance when Lekay tried his luck from distance but his attempt flew over the crossbar.

Baxter opted to bring on fresh legs in the 54th minute as Nurkovic was taken off and replaced by Keagan Dolly while Galaxy brought on Shaun Mogaila to replace Ethan Brooks in the 69th minute.

Mogaila nearly made an instant impact moments later after combining with Nyama before unleashing a strike at goal only for his effort to sail off target.

Baxter then opted to make his second substitution of the game in the 73rd minute when Sekgota was taken off and replaced by Mshini.

Bvuma was called into action five minutes later when he produced a great save to Anas after receiving a delightful ball from Nyama, while Chiefs brought on fresh legs in the 86th minute as Alexander was taken off and replaced by Anthony Agay.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of a winning goal but had to settle for a point each.