Chiefs confirm Thibedi, Sasman departure to Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs have officially confirmed that midfielder Given Thibedi and defender Yagan Sasman has joined Soweto rivals Swallows FC ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

Thibedi will now rejoin the Dube Birds on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan where he made 22 appearances across all competitions.

After returning from his loan spell with Swallows, it was mutually decided that was within the best interests of the club and Thibedi's career that he be released back to Swallows on a permanent deal.

“Thibedi is a good player and we are proud to say he is a product of our Youth Development Academy,” Football Manager Bobby Motaung. told his club's official website.

“We sat with the technical team and assessed the squad we have assembled this season, which include nine new recruits. After evaluation, we reached the decision to put him on the market and Swallows showed interest, as he has done well for them in the past.”

Amakhosi also confirmed that Sasman has joined the Dube Birds on a permanent basis after he was transfer-listed at the end of last season.

“Sasman is still young and has contributed to Kaizer Chiefs in the time he’s been here. We believe he will do well for himself,” adds Motaung.

"We wish Given and Yagan well for the new season."