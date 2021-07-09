Chiefs confirm six new signings as rebuild begins

Following the completion of their two-window transfer ban, Kaizer Chiefs have announced the arrival of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, defenders Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Njabulo Ngcobo, midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The Glamour Boys were unable to sign players over the last two windows but with their transfer now over they have acted quickly to bring in reinforcements.

Along with their new signings, Chiefs also confirmed the return of Given Thibedi from his loan spell with Swallows FC in a post on their social media platforms.

It is believed that there will be more arrivals at the club as the window stays open.

Petersen, Ngcobo and Sekgota have reportedly put pen to paper on three-year deals, while Hlanti and Nange have signed two-year contracts at Chiefs.