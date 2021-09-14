Chelsea edge Zenit while Bayern smash Barca in Champions League openers

Chelsea kicked off their defence of the Uefa Champions League with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Pietersburg courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku header, while Bayern Munich comfortably beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit

A tight first half saw Chelsea struggle to break down a disciplined Zenit side who were sitting in a low block.

The home side, however, upped the tempo in the second stanza and the breakthrough eventually came in the 69th minute when Lukaku rose highest to meet a Cesar Azpilcueta cross to head his side into the lead.

Zenit continued to fight in hope of snatching an equaliser, but the Blues managed to see out the game and kick off their defence with a victory.

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

The Germans looked to dominate the game from the outset and while Barcelona managed to keep a hold of the ball in stages, they were posing little threat. Bayern, on the other hand, always looked like scoring and broke the deadlock when Thomas Muller’s deflected strike from range left Ter Stergen with no chance.

Bayern managed to double their lead 11 minutes after the restart as Robert Lewandowski

Julian Nagelsman’s side the asserted their dominance in the closing stages as Lewandowski picked up the rebound, after Serge Gnabry hit the post, kept his composure and fired in his side’s third.

Other results:

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Sevilla 1-1 RB Salzburg

Lile 0-0 Wolfsburg

Malmo FF 0-3 Juventus