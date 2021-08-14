Chalobah stars as Chelsea put three past Palace

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues got off to a bright start and dominated proceedings early on, while Palace sat back and soaked up the pressure in the opening exchanges of the game.

Christian Pulisic should’ve handed Chelsea the lead in the 10th minute but guided his header too close to Guaita after receiving a cross from Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea eventually broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Alonso stunning curling effort from a free kick found the back of the net from 25 yards out.

The home side then doubled their lead in the 40th minute after Mason Mount’s low cross was cut out by Guaita before Pulisic pounced on the loose ball to slot it home from close range as they went into the break with a two goal lead over Palace.

Chelsea continued to dominate the game in the second half and added a third goal after Trevoh Chalobah picked up the ball on the edge of the box before firing his strike past the Palace keep on his Premier League debut.

Palace had their first shot on target in the 63rd minute after McArthur lifted the ball back into the box before heading his effort towards goal but Mendy made a comfortable save to deny Palace their opening goal.

Pulisic had a chance to bag his brace in the 73rd minute but the American failed to hit the target as he sliced his attempt over the bar.

The Blues continued to push forward in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but held on to their three goal lead to walk away with all three points at home.