Castro: We're ready to fight for CCL title

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is ready to make history with the club by helping the Soweto giants overcoming Al Ahly to clinch their first-ever Caf Champions League title.

The Soweto giants are on the hunt for their first-ever Champions League title, while Ahly are looking to secure a record 10th continental title.

Amakhosi and Ahly are set to go head-to-head in the final at Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday evening, with kick off set for 9pm.

Having featured nine times for Amakhosi in this edition of the tournament, Castro knows the historical importance of what winning the Champions League will mean to himself, the club and their supporters.

“For a player to win a second Champions League title is something very special. Because it is not easy to reach the final in this tournament. It is very emotional for me, because there are many issues we are facing. We have to make sure and fight for it," Castro told his club's official website.

“You know in soccer anything can happen. We have taken it step by step and not many were betting on us to get where we are now”.

“As Kaizer Chiefs players we carry on our shoulders a country like South Africa. If we put all the efforts into the game, it is going to bring smiling faces back in South Africa. We have been talking and we want to make people happy and to forget about other issues for a few hours or a few days.

“The last final I was injured. I was part of the journey and played almost all the games. This time is different. I am available for the final and I want to play and give my contributions on the field to help the team win the star.

“It will be history if it happens. It is rare that South American players win the CAF Champions League. If we win the final it will be my second win. Not many Colombians players would have won the CAF Champions League and to do it with two teams will be historic,” he concluded.