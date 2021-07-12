Castro: We definitely want to put the star on the jersey’s emblem

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is relishing the chance to add a star to the Amakhosi badge by winning the Caf Champions League final on 17 July.

The Glamour Boys will face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side in the final which is set to take place in Casablanca, Morocco in five days time, with kick off scheduled for 9pm.

Castro has experience playing in the final and was on the winning side when Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Caf Champions League champions in 2016.

The 32-year-old is now relishing the chance for his side to write their names in the history books by overcoming nine-time champions Ahly in the final.

“It is a huge achievement for the team‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ and for each and everyone‚ the fans‚ the players and the technical staff because it is for the first time that we come this far in this competition," Castro told the club's media department.

“It was not really easy. We faced so many things during the campaign‚ like injuries‚ Covid-19‚ suspensions and the transfer ban.

“We have put in all our efforts to get where we are right now and we definitely want to put the star on the jersey’s emblem.”