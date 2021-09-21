Carabao Cup wrap: Liverpool defeat Norwich, Man City hit Wycombe for six

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City, while Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wanderers to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Divock Origi headed down a corner into the path of Takumi Minamino, who slots the ball under the goalkeeper from five yards out.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead in the 13th minute but Ibrahima Konaté could not keep his header down as it sailed just over the crossbar.

Kaide Gordon should have made it 2-0 after 20 minutes but the midfielder's left-footed effort flashed just wide of the near post.

Norwich had a chance to level matters in the 42nd minute when they were awarded a penalty but Christos Tzolis failed to beat Caoimhin Kelleher from 12 yards out as the game went into the half time break.

Liverpool came out guns blazing in the second half and eventually doubled their lead after Tsimikas lifted a beautiful ball into the six-yard box towards Origi, who got up and directed a brilliant header into the far corner.

Jurgen Klopp opted to make a substitution in the 54th minute as 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton was introduced in place of Naby Keita.

The Reds had an opportunity to add a third goal in the 61st minute when Origi got down the left and crossed the ball to Gordon, but he couldn't get over the ball to put it on target and test Gunn.

Liverpool eventually grabbed their third goal of the game in the 80th minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain played the ball into the path of Minamino, who waited before tucking the ball low into the corner at close range to complete his brace.

Klopp made his final change with four minutes left to play as captain Jordan Henderson was brought on to replace Curtis Jones.

However, Liverpool maintained their dominance over Norwich to hold on to a 3-0 win at Carrow Road and advance to the next round.

In other Carabao Cup results:

Brentford 7-0 Oldham Athletic

Preston North End 3-1 Cheltenham Town

QPR 2-2 Everton

Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Burnley 4-1 Rochdale

Watford 1-3 Stoke City

Fulham 0-0 Leeds United