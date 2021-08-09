Cape Town Spurs snap up Fransman

Cape Town Spurs have officially announced the signing of veteran defender Bevan Fransman ahead of the 2021-21 season.

The 37-year-old joins the club after parting ways with DStv Premiership outfit TS Galaxy, where he scored two goals and made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions last season.

Fransman has now become the clubs fourth signing during the current transfer window after they acquired the services of Jarrod Moroole, Colin Ryan and Moisés Pedro Amor., respectively.

Over the course of his career, Fransman has made 432 appearances across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and claiming three assists playing for Excelsior Mouscron, Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Maccabi Netanya, Hapoel Tel Aviv, SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United, Highlands Park and most recently TS Galaxy.

“Cape Town Spurs are excited to announce the signing of centre-back Bevan Fransman,” Spurs confirmed in a statement of their official website.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) veteran makes a return to the city in which he was born and the city in which he made his PSL debut as a teenager in 1999. Fransman, who featured for Spurs at youth level, played one game for Mother City FC in South Africa’s top-flight before his career took him to Belgium for a spell with Mouscron.”

“He returned to Mzansi in 2003 for stints with Kaizer Chiefs and Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows, but again moved overseas in 2008 – this time to Israel where he donned the colours of Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

“By 2012, it was back to South Africa for the former Bafana Bafana international who joined SuperSport United. His time in the capital city was followed by spells with Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United, Highlands Park and most recently TS Galaxy,” stated the Mother City outfit.

“The towering defender made 21 appearances while scoring twice for Galaxy in the DStv Premiership last season. At 37, Fransman brings unrivalled experience to a youthful Urban Warriors team. His acquisition serves as a huge boost and underlines the club’s desire to challenge for the GladAfrica Championship title in the 2021/22 season. He is the club’s fourth signing of the current transfer window following the acquisition of Jarrod Moroole, Colin Ryan and Moisés Pedro Amor,” Spurs’ statement concludes.