Cape Town Spurs sign for Stellies captain

Cape Town Spurs have confirmed the signing of former Stellenbosch FC captain Jarrod Moroole ahead of the 2021-22 GladAfrica Championship season.

The 29-year-old has now become their first new recruit ahead of the new campaign and he is no stranger to Ikamva having previously featured for the club’s youth teams before playing for the likes of Old Mutual, FC Cape Town, Vasco, Stellenbosch FC, and most recently Cape Town All Stars.

Moroole helped Stellies gain promotion to the top-flight in 2019, while featuring 17 times for them during their debut season in the DStv Premiership and recently helped All Stars finish in 10th spot last season.

“It has been a good journey, I’ve been to many clubs over the years but this is where it all started. It’s good to be back,” Moroole told his new club's official website.

“I was here in 1999 when Cape Town Spurs and Seven Stars merged to form Ajax Cape Town. I was here for seven years. My foundation phase was really good, I was able to build good technical attributes which is very important. In life it is important to have a good foundation.

“It is very good to be back at Ikamva.

“I would like to help Spurs back into the Premiership. Spurs have to be back playing in the top-flight. We need to get the team promoted; back to where the club belongs."