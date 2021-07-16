Cape Town City confirm fifth new arrival with Fasika signing

After a busy start to the transfer window, Cape Town City FC announced yet another signing after the acquisition of DR Congo defender Nathan Idumba Fasika.

The Cape-based club officially confirmed their fifth new signing on Friday morning as they continue to bolster their squad following the arrival of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet, former Maritzburg United shotstopper Bongani Mpandle, Katlego Mokhuoane from Free State Stars and youngster Patrick Fisher from Cape Town Spurs.

City announced that the 22-year-old defender has signed a five-year-deal with the club, joining from Congolese side Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

📝 | Cape Town City are delighted to announce the acquisition of Nathan Idumba Fasika. The DRC international centre-back joins the Citizens on a 5 year deal! 🔥#BienvenueFasika 👋 pic.twitter.com/RvOL0jB3AAJuly 16, 2021 See more

Fasika, who is a centre back, has won four senior caps for DR Congo during the 2020 African Nations Championship earlier this year and will be looking to take his career to new heights with the move to Cape Town.

It is believed the Citizens payed in the region of $50,000 (R700,000) to secure his signature ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

After Eric Tinkler's return to the club, City have made a number of ambitious signigs and will be hoping the new arrivals can propel them to a successful campagin.