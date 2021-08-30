Broos: We’re ready for Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists his side are ready to face Zimbabwe in their upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifier on 3 September.

South Africa will face some tough opponents after they were drawn in Group G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The South African national team will first travel to Zimbabwe in their first game before playing hosts to the black Stars a few days later followed by a double fixture against Ethiopia.

However, Broos believes a good result against Zimbabwe will boost the morale of the players as they look to qualify for the World Cup.

“’I don’t like to predict that we will win or, that the score will be 2-1 or whatever but the only thing I want and hope is that we have a good result in Zimbabwe,” Broos to Le Coq staff.

“A draw in Zimbabwe will be a good result; it will give us confidence for the next game (against Ghana). Because losing especially with a heavy score will not do the players’ confidence any good.

I hope we will draw and we take it from there. But we will try to win, I am not saying we are going for a draw.

“I think by the time we go to Zimbabwe we should be ready. Look, our group is a group with three teams that have qualified for the AFCON (Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe) and playing six games in three months won’t be easy but we must be professionals and be ready.’’

“I am a coach who believes in teamwork not individual performances. I believe in team spirit but also like entertaining football. I also want a team that controls the game and be disciplined.

“Discipline is the first rule for victory. Of course, the camp won’t be like in the army but we have to have some rules and players must follow those rules.”