Broos: We have to be more dangerous

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits that his side have to be "more dangerous" in their next Fifa World Cup qualifiers after failing to find the net in their opening match.

The South African national team were forced to settle for a point in their opening Group G encounter against Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

South Africa will be hoping to bounce back when they welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

Broos was happy with his side's overall performance but feels they need to work on improving their form in the final third.

“First of all I was happy with the mentality. It was good. Defensively, I think it was alright also. We didn’t give many chances to Zimbabwe and the defence was there,” Broos told the SAFA media department.

"I am happy about that. But on the other side you have to score also to win games and today was not so good offensively. I think we have to work on that in the next weeks and months because you have to score to win.

"I saw a lot of things that we worked on this week and for that I am happy that players are listening and they are trying to do what we ask. We have to be more dangerous and we have to be quicker to get to the other side. So those are some of the things we need to work on. It will not be okay immediately. We will need some time to work on that."