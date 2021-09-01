Broos: We have our plan for Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expecting a difficult battle against Zimbabwe but is ready to fight when the two sides meet at the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Broos named his squad and every player has entered the ‘bubble’ meaning that all 23 players that have been selected are present for national duty, with the inclusion of one more player.

South Africa and Zimbabwe are scheduled to face off at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday afternoon before they welcome Ghana to the FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

The team will depart for Harare on Wednesday afternoon and they play Zimbabwe on Friday at 3pm before arriving back in South Africa on Saturday the 4th September for the second group stage game against Ghana at FNB stadium on Monday, scheduled for 6pm.

Although Broos has a tough task ahead, the Bafana mentor says his side are ready for the challenge as they look for a positive result in their opening match.

“We have to be ready, we have no choice. There were a few concerns that I had at Tuesday’s training but by the afternoon session the team gave me what I needed and that was quality. I’m happy with the way things are going,” Broos told Safa.

“They’re difficult to beat because they know us. A lot of the players play in South Africa and now we play against them, that is not going to be easy, but we have our plan and they have theirs, we’re going to fight."