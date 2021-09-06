Broos: We are focused on building a team

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos admits that he will need "some time" to settle in as he continued to build his "young" squad.

The South African national team are gearing up for their second Fifa World Cup Group G qualifier against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

South Africa currently occupy third place in Group G on one point following their recent goalless draw against Zimbabwe, who are in second place and level on points with Bafana.

However, Broos has since revealed that he will ring changes if the player's performance are not up to the standards of the national team.

"We need some time," he said. "We are building a team, we are trying to build a young team. For me, it's important to see how good the young players are because you can be good in the league, but [with the national team] it is a level higher. It's tougher.

"This is something that I want to see tomorrow [Monday] if those guys are ready or not. For the future, the same thing, maybe I have to make changes for Ethiopia because some players are not of the quality I want for this Bafana Bafana.

"We need some time, but that doesn't mean we won't be aiming for the win [against Ghana]. We are focused on building a team, but we are also focused on getting results and that's why we wanted to win on Friday.

"Everybody wanted to win, the players wanted to win but okay, we didn't, so now tomorrow it is the same, we will try to win. Then after the game, I will see if I am satisfied or not.

"If the opponent is so strong and much stronger than us, I will maybe be satisfied with the performance of the team, but I will not be satisfied if I see a team that doesn't fight and this is important. The mentality on Friday was good, so I hope to see the same thing..."