Broos: Tau is not in the best shape

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits that star Percy Tau is not in his "best shape" following his performance in their goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The 26-year-old lasted 78 minutes during South Africa's stalemate against Zimbabwe but failed to help his side find the back of the net as they walked away with a point in their opening Group G match.

However, Broos admits that Tau's match fitness played a role in his performance but is confident that the Al Ahly star will improve his game in their next World Cup qualifiers.

"Percy I don't think at the moment is in his best shape," Broos said in a post-match press conference.

"This is normal and you could see that he missed the tempo of the game so that is something for him also to work on over the next few weeks.

"But he remains a good player and why he stayed so long on the pitch. I hope for the next games in October and November we will have a much-improved Percy Tau than we have at the moment."