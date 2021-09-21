Broos names provisional Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 34-man squad, which will be cut to 23, for the crucial back-to-back 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October.

Bafana Bafana started the qualification on a positive note with 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe away at the National Sports Stadium in Harare before beating the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium to top Group G with four points from two games.

As he did with his last camp, Broos has named a large 34-man provisional squad as he looks to further assess his options.

Broos will then select his final 23-man squad on Saturday, 25 October before they will face the East Africans, first in Ethiopia on 9 October before welcoming the same opponents at FNB Stadium on 12 October.

Provisional 34-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

DEFENDERS

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC)

Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC)

Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC)

FORWARDS

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC)

Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC )

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)