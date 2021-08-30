Broos names new Bafana Bafana captain

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his captain and vice-captain for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa are set to play Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday afternoon before they welcome Ghana to the FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

“The Captains who are senior players have shown their ability to lead and based on this decision I feel these players can rise to the occasion,” Broos announced at a press conference held on Monday afternoon at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Broos has confirmed that SuperSport United’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will wear the captain’s armband after representing the Under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

“I am humbled to lead as Captain, under the tutelage of Coach Hugo Broos. I understand his vision with Bafana Bafana and I’m happy to be a part of it, as we pave our way to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. The Olympics have taught me many lessons and one of them, is to never give up,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, former Brighton & Hove Albion star Percy Tau, who recently signed for Al Ahly on a three-year contract, has been named as vice-captain.

“It’s been a whirlwind, the past week. It’s firstly a great honour to receive a call up and to be chosen as deputy captain. I look forward to this experience and to represent my country and to hopefully get back that scoring feeling,” said Tau.

Broos named a 31 man squad that he trimmed down to 23 last week and every player has heeded the call to represent their country.