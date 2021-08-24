Broos names final 23-man Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabawe and Ghana on Tuesday afternoon.

The South African national team will face Zimbabwe on 3 September at NSS in Harare, before flying back home to face Ghana on 6 September at the FNB Stadium.

Broos shocked many when he named his initial 31-man squad and left out some notable names such as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itunmeleng Khune, Mamelodi Sundowns stars Themba Zwane and Lyle Lakay, while Bongani Zungu still can’t get in the squad with his future in France undecided.

The Bafana coach has now cut his squad down to 23 players after assessing the players further in the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership.

The 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses FC Portugal)

Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs) Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders:

Sipho Mbule (Supersport UNITED FC)

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark) Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM FC)

Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark)