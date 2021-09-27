Broos names final 23-man Bafana squad for Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his final 23-man squad for their upcoming Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup against Ethiopia next month.

South Africa are set to face the East African side in back to back clashes with the first game scheduled for 9 October in Ethiopia before playing host to them at the FNB Stadium for the return leg on 12 October.

The Belgian coach made a few changes to his side but relatively kept the same squad that featured against Zimbabwe and Ghana in their first to World Cup qualifying matches, with Percy Tau the only player left out after picking up an injury.

Bafana current lead the Group G standings with four points from two games and their two fixtures against Ethiopia could play a crucial role in helping them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here is his final 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabula Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Terence Mashego (Cape Town City).

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Teboho Mokwena (SuperSport United), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukune United), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates).

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM) Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokhule Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates).

Head Coach: Hugo Broos