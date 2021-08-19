Broos names Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos has named his 31-man squad for the upcoming Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The South African national team will face Zimbabwe on 3 September at NSS in Harare, before flying back home to face Ghana on 6 September at the FNB Stadium.

New coach Broos will be on the touchline for the first time after his assistants filled in for him while he completed his vaccinations in his home country of Belgium.

Broos will be hoping to get the qualifying game off to a good start and has included a mix of experience and young players in the squad.

"My way of working is that we will give a chance to young players," Broos told the media at his press briefing at the Safa House on Thursday.

"My ambition is that we go to Qatar next year and that is the ambition and mentality I want to infuse in the players"

Bafana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates FC).

Midfielders: Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga B, Portugal), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United FC), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses FC, Portugal), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC).

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoala (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark).