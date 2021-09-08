Broos: I want to win both games against Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called on his side to win their two-legged Fifa World Cup Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia in October.

South Africa managed to secure their first victory in the group stages after claiming a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday through a goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

The win sees Bafana moved to the top of the Group G standings with four points from their opening two games, while Ghana are third in the table level on three points with Ethiopia in second place.

The Bafana mentor was pleased with his sides overall performance against the Black Stars but is confident that his side can secure maximum points in their next two qualifiers in October.

"We have now two games against Ethiopia, so I would like to win them both," Broos said after Bafana's win over Ghana.

"If we succeed in that, then we will be very close.

"Again, this game against Ghana today gave us enormous confidence in that we played against a very strong team and won.

"So for the next games, it will be important for us to win like it has been today."