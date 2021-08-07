Brazil edge Spain to claim Olympic gold medal

Brazil successfully defended their Olympics title after defeating Spain 2-1 in the final at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

The game got off to a bright start as both teams tried to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

Brazil should've taken the lead in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Richarlison failed to convert his penalty from 12 yards out.

The Brazilians eventually redeemed themselves on the stroke of half time when Matheus Cunha found the back of the net with a superb finish after receiving a ball from Dani Alves as the game went into the break.

The Spanish looked to draw the game level and opted to make a double substitution early in the second half as Bryan Gil and Carlos Soler replaced Mikel Merino and Marco Asensio.

Spain did manage to level matters on the hour mark when Mikel Oyarzabal fired his volley in at the far post after being picked out by a Carlos Soler cross.

Neither side were able to find the winner after 90 minute, forcing the clash into 30 minutes of extra-time.

However, Malcom all but sealed the goal medal for Brazil when he netted a 108th minute goal to inspire the defending champions to a 2-1 win and claim back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics.