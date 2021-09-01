Blom ready to grab Bafana opportunity with both hands

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom is ready and determined to grab the opportunity of representing South Africa during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana will play Zimbabwe in their opening Group G qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday, before hosting Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday.

Blom is one of four Amakhosi players currently in camp with the national team, alongside the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo, Bruce Bvuma, Thabani Dube, and Sibusiso Mabiliso.

The 21-year-old, who has played 46 games for Amakhosi last season, says he is ready to showcase his talent and is up for the challenge of taking on the best attackers around.

“I started like a house on fire playing right back, it’s this mentality of using every opportunity while I still have it,” Blom told his club's official website.

“I am trying to give my best in each and every position that they play me, that’s the mentality that I have at the moment. Wherever they put me, I will do my best and work hard.

“I am very happy that I am going to represent my country. It is every player’s dream for them to represent their country, I thank God that he gave me the wisdom and strength that I got this opportunity to go represent my country.

“It means a lot, because now I am representing the entire country. Whenever I get the opportunity, I have to give my best. Everyone will be watching. I have to keep my head on the ground and focus. It means a lot to represent my country, not every player gets this opportunity.”