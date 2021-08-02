Blom delighted to see Lesako, Radebe get valuable experience

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom was delighted to see Lebohang Lesako and Sabelo Radebe getting the chance on the pitch against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match for his impressive performance during Amakhosi's 4-3 win over Pirates in a penalty shootout at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Blom was joined by fellow academy graduates Lesako and Radebe who got valuable experience under their belt as Chiefs went on to win the Carling Black Label Cup.

"First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the strength on the field," Blom told SuperSport TV after the game.

"I think as a team we had a game plan and we executed the plan well. I feel like we listened to what the coach wanted - on and off the ball. I think that's why we were able to win the game today.

The 21-year-old expressed his delight at seeing Lesako and Radebe get some valuable minutes under their belts.

"To be quite honest, it's a great feeling because it shows that we've been working hard at a development level.

"I'm very happy for the players that came from the development.

"We're working very hard at training and we're hoping and willing to give the positive results going forward."