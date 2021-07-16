Blom: Chiefs have prepared well for Ahly test

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom says the team have prepared well for the Caf Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly and that they will go there and give their best.

Amakhosi will take part in their first-ever Champions League final when they face off against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly on Saturday at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco.

While Mosimane’s charges are aiming for a record 10th Champions League crown and their second triumph in succession.

There is an obvious gap in experience coming into the clash, but Chiefs midfielder Blom believes his side have prepared well for the fixture.

“I feel like us being in the final is through our hard work as a team and God’s grace. During the week we prepared very well and we will go there and give our best,’’ the 21-year-old told the media.

“We won’t underestimate Al Ahly because we know that they’re a very experienced team. I feel like the coaches and the entire technical team did very well in planning the sessions and in planning how we’ll go about on Saturday,” he concluded.