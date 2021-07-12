Billiat: The team is matured now

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat believes that his side are in the "right state of mind" ahead of their much-anticipated Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

Amakhosi are scheduled to go head-to-head with Pitso Mosimane's side for Africa's ultimate piece of silverware when they square off at the at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 17 July.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to playing in the Champions League final, having previously helped Mamelodi Sundowns clinch the title back in 2016 under then-coach Mosimane.

Billiat has only featured five times in the continental competition and missed the quarter-finals and semi-finals due to injury but the Zimbabwean international will be playing his part in helping the team to glory.

“It’s a blessing to be where we are right now. I think the team has done well despite all the difficulties we went through during the season,” Billiat told the club's media department.

“It’s a great experience and it is a blessing being part of the team at the moment. It’s a lifetime experience that any other player would want to be in a situation like this.

“I had this journey before and I know how difficult it is. I know how great the feeling is at the end. I'm glad to be where I am right now and I’m looking forward to going all the way and having memories with this great team.”

He added: “We are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy any club in Africa would want to have.

“We are still down to earth. We are still maintaining our professionalism and want to do the best way the coach wants us to do from training.

“Knowing very well that we will work on one or two things that will make a difference during the game, it is looking good.

“I would say give credit to everyone who has been part of this journey. The team is matured now. We get to African countries and we are in the right state of mind regardless of what was going on during the domestic competition.”