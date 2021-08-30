Baxter: We learnt something from the first game against Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says they will “put together a game plan” in motion to help them get points against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants are gearing up for their next DStv Premiership encounter when they take on Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 12 September.

Chiefs and Sundowns have already met once this campaign when the Brazilians came out victorious in a penalty shoot-out in the MTN8 quarter-finals last month after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

However, Baxter admits that his side have learnt from that game and will formulate a strategy to help them secure maximum points against the defending champions.

“It was good to get the three points and we are looking forward to a good game with Sundowns, who are a good football team,” Baxter told his club’s official website.

“I think we learnt something from the first game (against Sundowns in the MTN8), and we will try and put together a game plan which will help us get the points.

“Again, my worry is some of the players might not be involved in the preparations, but I am guessing some of the other teams have the same problems. We have to work with it.

“It’s still early days. I think we need another month before we can start drawing big conclusions and saying that maybe this player is good enough or not good enough and needs to step it up.

“I think its early days at the moment. I am really delighted at the work that the boys are putting in, given the fact that we have still only really lost one game.

“That was against Sundowns on penalties, so it’s not a bad start,” he concluded.