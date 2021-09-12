Baxter: We don’t want to be dominated, we want to dominate

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says they will respect Mamelodi Sundowns but will be out to dominate them when the two sides meet at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are gearing up for their mammoth clash in the DStv Premiership against rivals Masandawana, having already faced Sundowns once this season in the MTN8 competition in August.

Baxter's side will go into the clash off the back of a 2-1 victory over Baroka in their previous league game but the Amakhosi mentor is expecting a tough battle against the defending champions.

"Sundowns are the champions, as simple as that. They have probably two teams that can compete at the top level of the PSL. We know they can be dangerous," Baxter told his club's official website.

"They showed us in our first game (in the MTN8) that if they hit their straps they can be very difficult to get a hold of. They’re very well organised. It’s up to us to make sure that the game against Kaizer Chiefs is an unpleasant one for them.

"We don’t want to be dominated, we want to dominate. If we can do that and get that sort of performance out of our lads, then I am sure Sundowns will have a tough game. We have to approach the game with all humility and respect for our opponents.

"But every drop of belief in our quality, we need to put into the game."