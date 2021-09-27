Baxter: We did perform better

Kaizer Chefs coach Stuart Baxter was pleased with his sides performance against Marumo Gallants, despite only earning a point at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Soweto giant played to their second stalemate in the DStv Premiership following their goalless draw against Gallants, with both teams finishing the game with 10 men after Sifiso Hlanti and Celimpilo Ngema received red cards.

Amakhosi have since dropped down to 13th place with five points as a result of the draw, while Gallants moved up into 15th place with two points after five games.

Baxter bemoans his sides first half performance but felt his side came out and performed better in the second half.

"I think it was a very difficult game for either team to make any headway. I think as I said before the game I think set-plays were going to be a way of winning the game. I wasn't happy with our intensity in the first half and with our possession," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the match.

"Halftime we changed it. Brought Bernard on, Lebogang was a bit short in the tank. Bernard gave us a little bit extra, arrived in the box a little bit more, secured the ball around their box. I think we played better. As you say they had those clear-cut chances. It was a difficult one.

"I think at times we did perform better. The first 20 minutes against Royal there was nothing wrong. We gave away a silly goal and go on the backfoot and chase the game and lose the plot.

"Tonight second half I think we made a bit more progress. We were a bit more solid at the back apart from a couple of set plays where Daniel's helped us out like their keeper helped them out.

"I think we've played more like the way we can play if we're going to start winning games the longer the game went on. Our possession got sharper, our backline was higher and braver. We got balls into their box, we were threatening whereas for long periods against Royal we weren't threatening.

"But we still want to win games. We don't want to play 0-0."