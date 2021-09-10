Baxter: Victory for Chiefs or Sundowns will set a marker

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says while it is still too early to consider Sunday’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns as vital to each side’s title ambitions, a win for either side would set down a marker for the rest of the league.

Sundowns host the Glamour Boys on Sunday afternoon in an early season clash between the two giants in the PSL, who both will be aiming for the league title.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Baxter admitted that both teams are still trying to find their feet.

“I think this is very early [to think the Sundowns game will show the sides’ title credentials]. Everybody is trying very, very hard to put down these markers for everybody else,’’ Baxter told the media in a Zoom conference yesterday.

“A victory for one of the two teams in this game is a bit of a marker for everybody else and it’s also a positive sign that your devotement is going the right direction. So it [Sunday’s game] is important for confidence.”

The English coach also suggested that Njabulo Ngcobo could be used in midfield after an impressive showing for Bafana Bafana, where he came off the bench to play as a holding midfielder when SA beat Ghana 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday.

“Njabulo played as a midfield player. He’s certainly comfortable on the ball to play there and certainly if we were to play in a certain way it would be an absolute possibility to play him in midfield,’’ Baxter said of Ngcobo, the reigning defender of the season.

“We've got Lebo back, he is in a position where I can select him. Can he play a full game? No, not at all. But can he be on the bench and be an impact player? Probably,” Baxter revealed.