Baxter provides Chiefs injury update

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has revealed that Leonardo Castro and Siyabonga Ngezana will remain on the side-lines for some time to come but is pleased to be able to reintegrate Lebogang Manyama as he nears full fitness.

Chiefs face Royal AM this weekend looking to bounce back from last Sunday’s 2-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Heading into the clash Baxter has confirmed that Dumisani Zuma and Leonardo Castro are all still sidelined but Manyama will once again be available from the bench.

"We've got Zuma out still, I think he's just started running," Baxter said on Thursday. "We've got Leo Castro who is still recovering from his operation. He had quite a bad one.

"Lebo Manyama is on his way back so he's selectable but we can't call him 100% yet. We're integrating him. On top of that, I don't think we've got too much at the moment."

Defender Ngezana has been out since last season’s Caf Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca and looks to be out for a while still.

"He's got a serious injury," the former Bafana Bafana coach added. "He was selectable in the Wydad games for me and then after that, I don't think he was selectable.

"He's had a serious injury, he's had an operation and all sorts of treatment, prognoses and diagnoses and he's at the point where he's still hobbling and jogging around the pitch at the moment."