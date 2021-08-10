Baxter: Maybe it will be a work in progress at the start of the season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes that if his side get off to a good start to the season they could very well be up their challenging for titles, but did admit that they may be a work in progress when their season kicks off on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

The game is a repeat of Baxter’s first game in charge of the club from his first spell back in 2012 and on that occasion Chiefs were outclassed by the Brazilians as they suffered a 4-1 loss at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The English coach will now come up against the Brazilians again in what will represent an important acid test against the team that has dominated South African football over the last five years.

Chiefs will be desperate to snap their six-year trophy drought with the MTN8 handing them a chance to do that early on in the season, but Baxter admitted his team may still be a work in progress come Sunday.

“It is very similar. We don’t have a lot of time but the boys have been doing really well,” Baxter said.

“Maybe it will be a work in progress in the first couple of weeks in the season, but if we can get into the decent start and we are there, we could be up there challenging for titles.”