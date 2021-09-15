Baxter: I've very little control over where the responsibility goes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter admits that he has four or five penalty takers in the team but has "no control" over who takes responsibility from the spot kick.

Amakhosi held their own against Mamelodi Sundowns and were handed an opportunity to get back in the game when they were awarded a penalty inside the last five minutes of the match.

However, Lebogang Manyama stepped up and failed to find the back of the net after he rifled his powerful spot-kick against the crossbar as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Sundowns.

When questioned about Manyama coming off the bench and taking the kick on his return from a long injury spell on the sidelines, Baxter said: “We have four or five penalty takers.

"When they are on the field and they say they don’t want to take it I have very little control over where the responsibility goes. I think you got to listen to the players and the one who has the confidence to take it should take it.”

Baxter did, however, praised his sides short passing game and link up play between Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly and feels that now Samir Nurkovic will compliment them in attack.

“Samir is a good compliment to Khama and Keagan. I am disappointed that one of those front three did not score. We opened them up but could not finish,” Baxter concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Royal AM at the FNB Stadium in their next DStv Premiership encounter on Saturday, with kick off set for 5pm.