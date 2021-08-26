Baxter: It was like being back in England in the 1970s

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says their victory over Baroka FC made him feel like he was "back in England in the 1970s".

The Glamour Boys claimed their first win in the DStv Premiership following their 2-1 win over Bakgaga at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening courtesy of goals from Khama Billiat and Daniel Cardoso.

However, Baxter felt his side should've scored more goals but credited Baroka for their ability to match Amakhosi's physical attributes.

"It's been a long time since this stadium has seen the attacking play we produced in the first-half," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the game.

"Credit to the players. They did a great job. Their passing and movement was great. I thought we had a little issue with their long-ball game.

"Fact is we should have gone in 4 or 5-0. And we didn't and then when they score, then there's a panic. And I didn't like that. I didn't like the fact that there was a mental looseness about the second half. Yes, we had chances to kill the game but we didn't.

"There are things we will certainly have to work on. I like the three points. It puts us in a more comfortable position than if we lost 2-1 and I'll take some of the positives from the attacking side of the game. But our attitude and staying focused in the here and now needs work to be done.

"I think the game turned into a long ball, second ball game. It was like being back in England in the 1970s. Credit to Baroka. They wanted to turn it physical. They didn't want to lose the ball in midfield and get turned on the transition.

"I would have expected us to deal with that better. We got sloppy with our positional play. The support was not there. There was a lot we could have done better to disarm that type of football. But we didn't and if you don't the pressure is going to stay there right until the last second unless you kill them with another goal."

The former Bafana Bafana mentor also reserved special praise for Keagan Dolly for his impressive performance that won him the man of the match award.

"Keagan went in tonight, did a great job. Fantastic. Really pleased for him," said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

"I didn't think he would last as long as he did. The change when he came out was purely tactical. Because it was going long and I got the centre-back in, Anthony.

"Some of the lads have been out for a long while, some of the lads who need to know how we play. They'll get there. I still think we've got 30 percent on top of what we showed tonight. And certainly we've got 30 percent more to improve our attitude in managing the game."