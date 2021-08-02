Baxter: I was one of the better derbies

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter felt the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup was "one of the better derbies" between Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys were crowned champions after securing a 4-3 victory over the Buccaneers in a penalty shootout after the score remained goalless after 90 minutes at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Brandon Peterson, who replaced Itumeleng Khune with 15 minutes left in the game, put in an impressive performance for Chiefs after making two penalty saves to help his side clinch the trophy.

Baxter hailed Peterson for his performance after coming off the bench while reserving special praise for Kgaogelo Sekgota, who scored the decisive penalty in the shootout.

"I think our second-half performance warranted the result," Baxter told SuperSport TV after the game.

"It was an even first half. I thought it was a well-played game, one of the better derbies.

"We stepped up in the second half. Our movement around the box was much better. We looked more dangerous and I think when it goes to penalties, you're just happy that you come out on top because it can go either way. Brandon was magnificent.

"This game was information for me. For the supporters we've got to win it, we get that and it's the old enemy so we always want to win. But this was about information moving forward. None of the new players disappointed me. They staked a claim. I'm happy with the evening's work and I think there are some shoots of green grass coming through."