Baxter: Dolly still a bit away from playing but is a statement signing

Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter has praised the signing of Keagan Dolly calling his arrival a good message to the fans but admitted it may still be a while until the 28-year-old is fully fit.

Dolly reportedly shunned interest from Europe and North Africa to sign what is believed to be a mega-money contract with Chiefs to return to South Africa from a four-and-a-half spell with Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1 where he left as a free agent.

The signing of Dolly is undoubtedly one of the biggest moves to come out of the window as Chiefs continue to rebuild their squad after serving their two-window transfer ban

While Chiefs have signed a whole host of new player, Baxter admitted that the signing of Dolly was real statement by the club

“Definitely. Keagan is a national player. He’s a player who’s moved abroad, he’s undoubtedly a talent,” the coach said after the Carling Black Label Cup victory over Orlando Pirates.

“And he’s a good lad. So I think he’ll be wanting to get into shape as quickly as he can, and get on the field as quickly as he can.

“But he does send out a message because Keagan wanted to come to us, and we could have ducked it and we could have gone for a cheaper or more obscure option.

“But we didn’t dodge it. And I think that’s a good message for the Chiefs fans.”

Despite the excitement behind Dolly, the Chiefs coach admitted the player needs to get fit after a tough injury plagued ending to his time in France.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve taken him in a situation where he hasn’t played for quite a while,” the coach said after the match on Sunday.

“He’s had a period of inactivity that means he’s put on some weight, and that weight has got to go. And in the meantime, while he’s doing that he’s got to learn how we play.

“So Keagan will be a bit away. But if the players are playing like that [in the Black Label Cup], they’re putting their hands up to say, ‘Well Keagan, when you are fit you’ll have to throw your hat in the ring for a place’.”