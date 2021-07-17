Baxter announces starting XI for Al Ahly showdown

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has revealed his starting line up for their much-anticipated Caf Champions League final showdown against Al Ahly on Saturday evening.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor will begin his second spell in charge of Amakhosi nd will be in the dugout for the first time since his appointment as Chiefs' head coach.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side in the Champions League final which kicks off at 9pm on Saturday evening at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Here is how Stuart Baxter has lined up his squad for the game:

Daniel Akpeyi, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Njabulo Blom, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Bernard Parker, Samir Nurkovic.

Reserve squad:

Bvuma Bruce, Anthony Agay, Lazarous Kambole, Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, Yagan Sasman, Philani Zulu, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Siyabonga Ngezana.