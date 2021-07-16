Bafana cruise into Cosafa Cup final after emphatic win over Mozambique

Bafana Bafana strolled into the final of the Cosafa cup after a comprehensive 3–0 win over in the semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday evening.

After having the luxury of qualifying early and getting to rest several players in the final group game the competition, the South Africans brought back their big-name players for the semi with shot-stopper Veli Mothwa, Rushine De Reuck, Sphelele Mkhulise and top scorer Victor Letsoalo all recalled too the starting line-up.

Bafana made a good start and broke the deadlock with 24 minutes gone as Njabulo Blom got on the end of a set piece and sent his glancing header into the back of the net.

Despite getting the opener Bafana were finding it difficult to break down a resilient Mozambique side and were restricted to chances from set plays as De Reuck forced a save out of shot-stopper Ernan Siluane with a header from a corner 10 minutes before the break.

The Mambas looked to show some attacking threat in the closing stages of the first half, but Bafana stood firm to hold on to a 1-0 lead heading to the half-time break.

The Mozambicans picked up where they left off at the end of the first half putting Bafana under a lot of pressure but after failing to create any clear cut chances they were hit on the counter with 60 minutes gone as Sifiso Ngobeni forced a save out of Siluane at the near post but Yusuf Maart was on hand to smash home the rebound from the edge of the box to double the lead for Bafana.

As Horacio Goncalves' troops threw caution to the wind and went in search of a way back into the game they were leaving spaces at the back as Monnapule Saleng blasted wide after being sent through on goal by a Mkhulise chipped through ball.

The South Africans, though, sealed the game as VIctor Letsoalo fired home from the spot to take his tournament tally to four goals after he was brought down in the box by Joaquim Mapangane.

Bafana managed to see out the 3-0 win and will now face Senegal in the final on Sunday.