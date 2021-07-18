Bafana beat Zambia on penalties to win Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana beat Zambia via a penalty shoot-out to win the Cosafa Cup on Sunday afternoon after the encounter finished 0-0 AET.

The host nation made no chances to the team that beat Mozambique in the semi-final as Victor Letsoalo started upfront looking to add his four goals upfront.

A tight start to the contest saw both sides struggle to carve out any openings in the opening 30 minutes, with the first real chance of the game falling to the in-form Letsoalo who was sent through on goal by a well-weighted pass by Mkhulise, but the forward could only hit the side netting.

With the sides cancelling each other out tempers began to flare in the final stages of the half with with Senegal coach Joseph Koto receiving his marching orders after dissent towards the referee.

0-0 at the break.

Things didn’t change much at the start of the second stanza, but the game then suddenly sprung to life when Senegal came close to getting the opener, but Veli Mothwa produced a smart stop to deny Mohammed Ba’s effort.

Bafana then had a chance of their own as Njabulo Ngcobo rose high to connect with a header, but Senegal shot-stopper Pape Ndiaye was alert to keep out the danger.

With neither side able to find a winner the Cosafa Cup final headed into extra-time.

The South Africans looked to assert themselves in the added period of play as they dominated possession and territory but were being let down by poor decision making at key times.

Senegal managed to hold for penalties but after a miss a piece and the shoot-out in sudden death Pape Ndiaye sent his spot kick sailing over the cross bar to had Bafana the title.