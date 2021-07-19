Bafana Bafana take home all Cosafa awards on offer

Bafana Bafana stars walked away with all the individual awards on offer at the Cosafa Cup on Sunday evening.

The South African national team were crowned Cosafa Cup champions after beating Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bafana also finished the tournament unbeaten, having won five and drew one game, and also finished the cup without conceding a single goal in the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup.

Bloemfontein Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo walked away with the Golden Boot Award after finishing the tournament as the top scorer with four goals.

AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe was named Man of the Match in the final, while also picking up the Player of the Tournament award.

Meanwhile, Bafana captain Veli Mothwa was named as the Goalkeeper of the Tournament after his heroics in the final as well as keeping six clean sheets in the tournament.