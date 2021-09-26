Arsenal put three past Spurs in London derby

Arsenal managed to secure a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a one-sided North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Gunnars got off to the perfect start and managed to take the lead as early as the 12th minute when Bukayo Saka cut the ball back to the penalty spot where Emile Smith Rowe arrived unmarked to slot the ball home.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 27th minute after Smith Rowe turned provider by cutting the ball back for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who swept in Arsenal second.

The home side then grabbed their third goal in the 34th minute when Saka was released down the right channel as Harry Kane tried to recover and slide in to prevent him from passing to Aubameyang, but he inadvertently diverted the ball back to Saka, who slotted the ball into the far corner.

Spurs should've pulled a goal back in the 39th minute as Dier drew two defenders away as Kane was presented with a free header on the penalty spot, but the striker could only steer his header inches wide of the post as the game went into the half time break 3-0 in favour of Arsenal.

The Gunners showed their intent early in the second half and nearly extended their lead even further but Thomas Partey fired his effort over the bar from 25 yards out.

Arsenal thought they should've been awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Odegaard sent a cross to Aubameyang at the back post, he headed it towards Gabriel in the six-yard box and the centre-back looked to be bundled over by Sanchez but VAR took a look but spotted no infringement.

Hugo Lloris came to his sides rescue in the 68th minute when he was forced to make a double save to deny Aubameyang's volley at the back post.

Saka had a chance to complete his brace in the 74th minute when he skipped past Reguilon before curling an effort towards the far corner but Lloris did well to tip his effort behind for a corner.

Heung-min Son managed to pull a goal back in the 79th minute as Gil played Reguilon into space down the left and his cutback was dispatched by Son, who fired the ball past Ramsdale to make it 3-1.

Spurs should've reduced the deficit even further in stoppage time when Moura's deflected shot looped high towards the Arsenal goal with Ramsdale looked beaten but produced an incredible fingertip save to tip the ball onto the bar before Tomiyasu dealt with the second ball.

However Arsenal held on to their lead until the final whistle despite Spur's late onslaught to walk away with all three points.