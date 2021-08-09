AmaZulu go retro with new IMBATHA kit

AmaZulu have officially unveiled their new Umbro home and away kit for the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

Designed to be the new armour of Usuthu players for the new season, this new look is truly inspired by regalia of royalty, IMBATHA, which is the leopard skin that is cut to fit and adorn a king.

“We want to adorn our players with the same admiration and respect, to give our team a considerable prestige – that they deserve. Also, the ‘IMBATHA’ home kit colours have been considered carefully as they bring the legendary AmaZulu Emerald Green to the fore. Taking us back home, bringing back the spirit of triumph in a nostalgic manner,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu told his club's official website.

“Football is the global sport, enjoying the number one and unmatched popularity in South Africa. At AmaZulu Football Club we have a deliberate plan to become the number one football brand in South Africa and a trusted agent for social cohesion in our communities.

“Usuthu will heighten its developmental programmes, especially amongst the youth in township and rural communities. Hence, we are very excited that our partners, both new and returning, join us in enabling positive change in South Africa."